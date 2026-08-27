Orangeville clerk certifies 25 candidates running in fall municipal election

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Twenty-five candidates have been certified to run in Orangeville’s municipal election, including five mayoral candidates and 18 people seeking one of five council seats.

Former mayors Sandy Brown and Jeremy Williams put their names forward, along with former councillor Nick Garisto and incumbent Mayor Lisa Post. Christopher DeCastro is also seeking the mayor position this fall.

Sheila K. Hall and incumbent Todd Taylor are seeking the deputy mayor position.

Incumbent councillors Joe Andrews, Tess Prendergast, Debbie Sherwood, and Rick Stevens are looking to keep their positions on council, while Andy Macintosh won’t be seeking re-election.

Boubah Bah, Austin Cotton, Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Michelle Hartley, Tricia Herbert, Paul Hinsperger, James Jackson, Viktor Karklins, Lindsay Lupton, Vivian Petho, Sandra Pratt, Bryna Sabourin, Matthew Smith, and Rob Woon-Fat are each competing for one of five councillor roles.

The nomination period for potential candidates closed on Aug. 21.

Voter list revisions will be accepted until Sept. 1, and municipal election information letters will be mailed out by the end of September.

Online voting for the election opens on Oct. 9, and advanced voting days will take place on Oct. 10 and 18.

Election day is Oct. 26.

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