Sports

Orangeville Bengals hold final baseball tournament

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

On the diamond at Springbrook Park, Theo Tuckey of the U9 Gold Pirates is standing at the plate. He already has two outs. Two of his fellow teammates stood on their respective bases waiting in anticipation to be driven home.

His team was down 13-11 against the JJ’s Top Technicians. His next swing would win the game. Theo Tuckey hit a walk-off home run to beat the Technicians 14-13. The rest of the Gold Pirates celebrated with Theo after he crossed home plate.

This is just one of the highlights that happened at the Orangeville & Headwaters Minor Baseball Association Year End Tournament on Aug. 29 and 30 to end the season.

In another area of the Springbrook Park, the U11 Gold Pirates scored eight runs in the bottom of the final inning to erase a 6 to nothing deficit to defeat the Purple Bengals 8 to 6.

Springbrook Park was one of the locations where the Year End Tournament was held. Four divisions, U9, U11, U13 and High School all competed for their respective championships.

First-year head coach Mike of the U11 Gold Pirates shares his thoughts on what tournaments like this offer young athletes.

“It’s not about wins and loses, it’s more about developing these kids and showing them love for the game, the passion and creating friendships and memories that will ultimately be everlasting.”

Stephanie Coombes, Coach and Coordinator with the Bengals, expressed what it was like to watch her son Logan play throughout the season for the 11U Carter’s Professionals.

“As a parent, watching my son’s team this season show up ready to play each and every game, regardless of how the previous game went, was one of the most rewarding parts of the season,” said Coombes.

“What started as a group of kids who didn’t know each other grew into a team of friends by the end of the season. We watched them work hard, learn to communicate, understand the game, encourage one another, celebrate with high fives and have those memorable conversations on the pitcher’s mound about what the best play of action should be. Those moments are what make youth baseball so special.”

As the final pitch was thrown, the last bat hit the ball across the field, and the last catch was made, four teams came away victorious in their divisions. The U9 Sky Blue Bengals outscored the Royal Blue Bengals 14-13 to win their division. Team Burtro edged the Maroon Bengals 8-7 to win the U11 Division.

“We simply couldn’t miss the opportunity to watch the final game. The teams taking the field were teams we had competed against throughout the season and teams with friends on it. It was a special way to finish the season. Watching two amazing teams battle it out for the championship,” said Coombes.

“In the end, we had the privilege of watching the U11 Burtro Team take home the trophy as the 2026 season champions. Congratulations to them on an incredible accomplishment!”

In the 13U Division, Team CAA defeated the Packet Labs 13-11, and the Red Bengals were victorious over the Lime Green Bengals.

As the season ends with friendships made and memories created, the Orangeville Bengals are already looking ahead to rep tryouts beginning Sept. 8 for all ages.

Visit playbaseball.ca for details.


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