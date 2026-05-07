Monthly Message: Legacy giving supports the Orangeville Food Bank’s future

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a lasting impact on those in our community, May is a beautiful time to start that conversation.

At the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley, we celebrate National Leave a Legacy Month in May and it’s one of my favourite things to talk about.

Because this community? It shows up.

We see it every single day. In the way neighbours help neighbours. In the way people quietly add an extra item to their grocery cart. In the way volunteers walk through our doors ready to give their time, their energy, and their hearts.

That spirit is what keeps us going.

But here’s the part we don’t always talk about: while food drives and one-time donations help us get through today, legacy giving is what helps us build for tomorrow.

And I think that matters more than ever right now.

Every month, we’re supporting the equivalent of an entire elementary school of children and over a thousand adults. Families in our community are making tough choices, the kind that no one should have to make, and the need continues to grow.

So, when we talk about legacy giving, we’re not talking about something complicated or out of reach.

We’re talking about food.

We’re talking about people.

We’re talking about the kind of community you want to leave behind.

And one of the most common ways people choose to do that is through a bequest in their will.

This means including the food bank as a beneficiary in your will. It can be a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your estate, or what remains after you’ve taken care of your loved ones. It doesn’t impact your finances during your lifetime, but it creates something meaningful for the future. It’s also flexible; you can update it at any time as your circumstances change. For many people, it’s one of the easiest ways to make a lasting difference.

Another option that more people are exploring is gifting through securities or life insurance.

With securities, you can donate publicly traded stocks, bonds, or mutual funds directly to the food bank. This can be a very tax-efficient way to give, as it may eliminate capital gains tax on the appreciated value while still providing a charitable receipt. It’s a way to make a significant impact while also being financially thoughtful.

Life insurance is another powerful and often overlooked option. You can name the food bank as a beneficiary of an existing policy or take out a new one specifically as a legacy gift. The premiums are often quite manageable, but the future impact can be substantial. Depending on how it’s set up, there may also be tax benefits either during your lifetime or for your estate.

What I love about all these options is that they meet people where they are.

There is no one “right” way to leave a legacy, only the way that feels right for you.

Because here’s the truth: it’s not about wealth.

It’s about intention.

Legacy gifts allow us to think differently.

They give us the ability to plan, invest in programs, strengthen our infrastructure, and respond to the needs of our community with confidence, not just reactively, but thoughtfully and sustainably.

They help us create stability in a space that can feel unpredictable.

And maybe my favourite part? The stories behind them.

We’ve had individuals come back to us years after needing support themselves, saying, “I remember what that felt like, and I want to make sure someone else has that same support when they need it.” That kind of full-circle moment stays with you.

That’s legacy.

So, this month, I’m inviting you to think about this.

Have the conversation.

Sit around the kitchen table with your coffee and your family and talk about what matters most to you.

Consider how you might want to be remembered, and what kind of impact you want to leave in this community.

Because when you choose to leave a legacy to the food bank, you’re doing something powerful.

You’re helping make sure that no one in our community has to face hunger alone.

You’re helping build a future where support is there not just today, but for years to come.

You’re helping us move closer to what we all believe in: a well-nourished community.

If this is something you’ve been thinking about, even just a little, I would love to connect. No pressure, just a conversation.

You can reach me, Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, at 226-558-2109 or carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org.

Because together, we’re not just meeting a need.

We’re building something that lasts.

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