Mono considers opening council committees to virtual coverage

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Residents can attend Mono council meetings by way of virtual participation, but that convenience is not offered to people interested in municipal committees.

Resident Anthony Hosein said during council’s Nov. 10 meeting that one of those committees closed to internet viewing is the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

He asked if council would direct that committee to provide a virtual option to accommodate residents who cannot attend in person.

Mayor John Creelman suggested it was a query best left to be considered after the new committee is in place following the Oct. 26 election.

“There’s also an element of staff resources that comes into play as well,” Creelman said. “But the request is made and I think it is something we have to consider and make a decision on.”

In addition to the DEI Committee, there is the Climate Action Committee; Heritage Advisory Committee; Recreation Advisory Committee; the Committee of Adjustment; the Planning, Environment, and Natural Heritage Committee; Headwater Streams Committee; and the Pollinator Garden Management Committee.

There are also a number of task forces.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said virtual participation in committees has been a concern that’s come up in the past.

“The main issue has been cost,” he said and suggested that council look into that question for all meetings of the various committees.

“Then we can go forward,” Manktelow said.

Creelman said he’s heard a similar query regarding the Committee of Adjustment.

“And that committee, I think, is deserving of a hybrid model only to the extent that the consequences (are of public interest),” the mayor said. “It’s a committee with quasi-judicial powers. It’s a committee that really should be recorded in the event there’s an appeal launched from one of its decisions.”

Coun. Elaine Capes agreed and said it is a matter worthy of a fulsome conversation when the new town council chosen in the Oct 26 election takes power, and committees are reformed.

The current 2022-2026 council term ends Nov. 14 and the newly elected council will meet Dec. 1 for an inaugural council meeting.

The first regular council meeting will be held Dec. 8.

Readers Comments (0)