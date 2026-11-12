Incumbent mayor and new deputy mayor elected to Mono council

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

The composition of Mono council has shifted with the certification of the Oct. 26 municipal election.

John Creelman was re-elected as Mono’s mayor after first being elected to the position in 2022 and appointed in 2021, following the resignation of then mayor Laura Ryan.

He received 1,734 votes or 57.1 per cent of the total vote, followed by Melinda Davie with 740 votes or 24.4 per cent, and Emerson Pendleton with 565 votes or 18.6 per cent.

“I am delighted by the faith placed in me and the incoming council by the electors of Mono. To those who ran for positions on council we offer our thanks for putting your names and ideas forward,” said Creelman, who was first elected as a Mono councillor in 1991.

“The outcome of every election is an opportunity to consider new ideas and approaches. I am confident we will do this. Voter turnout, while still not perfect, caught up to the provincial average and exceeded that of some neighbouring municipalities. We have a chance to build on this going forward.”

Mono’s voter turnout was 36.1 per cent with 3,102 out of 8,599 eligible voters casting ballots. In 2022, the turnout was 25.1 per cent or 1,880 out of 7,486. Orangeville’s voter turnout was 36.45 per cent, Shelburne’s was 30.3 per cent, Amaranth’s was 21.2 per cent, Grand Valley’s was 38.2 per cent, Mulmur’s was 29.7 per cent, and East Garfraxa’s was 18.5 per cent.

Incumbent Mono Councillor Ralph Manktelow, who was first elected to the role in 2014, was returned to office with 1,588 votes.

The two other councillor positions are being filled by newcomers, Christine Sinclair, who received 1,867 votes and Bradley Mayer-Harman, who received 1,456 votes.

A fresh face on Mono council is Laura Campbell, who won the deputy mayor race against incumbent Fred Nix. Nix has served on Mono council since 2014, and as deputy mayor since 2021.

Campbell received 58.8 per cent of the vote, totalling 1,738 votes, while Nix received 41.2 per cent or 1,220 votes.

“I am beyond thrilled to be Mono’s new deputy mayor. Advocating for community, understanding the core issues of our time, and trying to come up with solutions have always been fundamental parts of who I am,” said Campbell.

“My campaign focused on the enduring message that Mono is an incredibly special place that requires everyone to work together to protect it from development pressures and other challenges. But more than that, I really wanted people to know that I will work hard to advocate for everyone in Dufferin County, because we are stronger together.”

She added, “Whether it’s a low supply of affordable housing, transportation strategies for seniors, road safety, or the mega quarry application, we are all impacted by the issues each individual municipality has to face.”

Campbell said over the course of council’s four-year term, from 2026-2030, she plans to address these issues. She added that two additional priorities are addressing ongoing water treatment concerns and further building Mono’s sense of community.

“That’s something that resonated with me while I was out door knocking, is that we need to find more low-to-no cost ways to get together and build our sense of community,” Campbell told the Citizen.

“My message for the citizens of Mono is this: I will do my very best to consider every decision carefully, and ensure we take every opportunity available to consult with you regularly about the things that need attention. I’ll lead with empathy, care, and passion. I can’t wait to get started.”

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