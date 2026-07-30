Dufferin OPP seek the public’s help identifying youths after local golf course repeatedly damaged

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of youths believed to be responsible for repeatedly trespassing on a golf course property and causing damage in Amaranth Township.

Police said reports were received earlier this summer of trespassers entering a golf course along 6th Line and damaging greens and sand traps. Investigators believe a small number of individuals may be responsible for the repeated incidents.

The OPP is reminding the public to respect private property, noting that trespassing and causing damage can have serious consequences and may result in criminal charges.

Police are also encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of respecting private property and the potential consequences of trespassing or causing damage.

The OPP is also reminding the public that dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are generally intended for off-road use and should only be operated on private property with the owner’s permission, on approved trail systems, or on roadways where a municipality has passed a bylaw permitting their operation.

When operated on roadways, the vehicles must meet all applicable requirements, including proper registration and insurance, and operators must hold a valid driver’s licence. Police are reminding riders to be aware of and comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

A photograph of one of the suspects has been released. Anyone who recognizes the individual, has information about the people involved, video surveillance, or other information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

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