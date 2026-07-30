Dufferin OPP laid 29 commercial vehicle charges during Safe Driver initiative

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers laid 29 traffic-related charges involving commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) during Operation Safe Driver from July 12 to 18.

The initiative focused on reducing collisions involving commercial motor vehicles by addressing unsafe driving behaviours among commercial vehicle operators and other motorists.

During the campaign, officers conducted targeted enforcement and inspections focused on commercial vehicle safety, licensing, documentation, pre-trip inspections, hours-of-work requirements and other high-risk driving behaviours.

Dufferin OPP officers laid the following commercial motor vehicle-related charges during the initiative:

Speeding: one charge

Disobey sign: one charge

Permits, plates and driver’s licences: four charges

CMV documentation: one charge

CMV inspection and maintenance: 12 charges

Defective equipment/equipment: four charges

Load and dimensions: six charges

In addition to the CMV-related charges, officers laid 217 other traffic-related charges during the campaign period.

The OPP is reminding motorists that commercial motor vehicles are large and heavy, and require additional stopping distance. Drivers are encouraged to leave plenty of space, avoid tailgating, refrain from using phones while driving, signal their intentions and drive safely around commercial vehicles.

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