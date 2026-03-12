Dufferin OPP and CVC warn the public of flood potential as temperatures rise

The Dufferin OPP and Credit Valley Conservation are reminding residents to prepare for warmer weather as local waterways begin to wake up after a long winter.

Rising temperatures combined with melting snow and seasonal rainfall can quickly lead to increased water levels and localized flooding throughout the county.

Dufferin OPP and CVC shared the following reminders in a statement on March 3 and March 4, respectively.

Stay away from riverbanks: Riverbanks can become unstable and slippery during the spring thaw. Fast-moving water may carry dangerous floating debris, including ice chunks, construction materials, tree limbs and other objects. Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from all waterways and ensure children and pets are supervised at all times.

The Dufferin OPP says by staying informed and taking preventative measures, residents can work together to keep their community safe during the spring thaw.

It’s also important to note, when flooding is possible or about to occur, CVC issues flood messages to municipal emergency management officials, emergency medical services, school boards, police and the media. Municipal officials then take action to warn local residents and respond in emergency situations.

The CVC also issues flood warnings directly to watershed residents through the CVC website, Facebook account, X (Twitter) account, and through Alertable.

