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Dufferin County CAO announces retirement

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County announces that after 15 years of dedicated service as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Sonya Pritchard is retiring from the organization at the end of 2026.

“During her time with the County of Dufferin, Pritchard exemplified a true dedication to public service, Dufferin residents and County staff,” said Dufferin County Warden Lisa Post. “Under her leadership, the County has managed significant change and growth while honouring its rural and agricultural roots, and provided quality services to foster a thriving, equitable and resilient community for all.”

Post added, “We are grateful for her guidance, vision and commitment for the more than two decades she held leadership roles here. On behalf of county council and staff, I wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Pritchard first joined Dufferin County in 2001 as county treasurer for five years. She then moved on to the Town of Orangeville as director of Parks and Recreation before returning to Dufferin County as CAO in 2011.

She has spent almost 27 years in municipal service. Over the years, she has built strong community partnerships with numerous organizations, including Headwaters Communities in Action, Services and Housing in the Province, and Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Pritchard developed community housing, led the county through the challenges of the COVID pandemic, oversaw the initial development and current renewal of the Edelbrock Centre as a Health and Human Services Hub, and implemented hundreds of strategic plan initiatives.

She also served as treasurer for the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus, a not-for-profit organization representing 15 upper- and single-tier municipalities across approximately 300 communities, and is currently a director with the Ontario Municipal Administrators Association.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to County staff for their dedication, passion, and the integrity they have brought to their work, and to County Council for their support and collaboration over the years,” said Pritchard. “I am immensely proud of everything we have accomplished together for our community. We have strengthened services and built an organization rooted in collaboration, accountability, innovation, compassion, and courage. It has been a privilege to serve as your CAO.”

Dufferin County has immediately begun recruitment for the CAO position and has retained Waterhouse Executive Search to lead the recruitment process. Pritchard will continue through the recruitment and the transition phase to a new CAO.


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