Downtown Orangeville prepares for two weekends of the Joy & Lights Festival

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Downtown Orangeville is getting all dressed up for the holidays, and everyone is invited to celebrate!

The Joy & Lights Festival returns Nov. 20 to 22 and Nov. 27 to 29, bringing twinkling lights, festive entertainment, holiday shopping and family fun to the heart of downtown.

With beautifully decorated storefronts, welcoming cafés and restaurants, and a European-style holiday market, the festival brings the charm of small-town Christmas traditions to life, inviting everyone to gather and share in the festive spirit.

Merry & Bright (Nov. 20-22)

The festivities begin Friday, Nov. 20, with Starlight Shopping, seasonal entertainment and the annual Orangeville Tree Lighting at approximately 7 p.m. Browse downtown shops, find inspiration for your gift list and celebrate the start of the season.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Town of Orangeville Santa Claus Parade brings its colourful procession and holiday cheer to Broadway beginning at 5 p.m.

Arrive early to explore downtown and enjoy the Very Merry Holiday Market. Sunday’s Family FunDay rounds out the opening weekend with festive activities and more opportunities to shop, dine and celebrate.

Firelight & Frost (Nov. 27–29)

The excitement continues during the second weekend with dazzling fire shows and live ice-sculpting demonstrations, bringing glowing flames and icy artistry to the downtown celebration.

Visitors can also enjoy outdoor skating on a synthetic rink on Second Street, presented in partnership with Prevail Activations.

This special skating experience brings winter fun to downtown without waiting for freezing temperatures. The Very Merry Holiday Market returns alongside entertainment and activities for the family.

Shop, Sip and Celebrate Local

Open all six festival days, the Very Merry Holiday Market features charming wooden vendor chalets, handcrafted gifts, holiday décor and delicious seasonal treats. The licensed Sips Lounge adds a cozy place to pause and enjoy festive refreshments.

Discover thoughtful gifts and friendly service at downtown’s independent businesses while collecting Joy Book stamps at participating locations. Enjoy double stamps during both festival weekends as patrons shop, dine and explore this holiday season. Every local purchase supports the people and businesses that keep the community vibrant throughout the year.

Bundle up, bring your favourite people and make Downtown Orangeville part of your holiday traditions. For schedules and updates, visit downtownorangeville.ca and follow @downtownorangeville on social media.

Activities, times and locations are subject to change.

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