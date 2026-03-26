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CVC plans controlled grass burn at Upper Credit Conservation Area in Alton

March 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) recently issued a notice, notifying the community that grassland burning will be taking place at the Upper Credit Conservation Area in Alton.

When the burn takes place is dependent on weather conditions but it will occur on a single day between March 30 and May 15.

The CVC says the park will be closed the day of the burn, with no access to the parking lot or trails.

“Controlled burns are carefully planned fires used to create, maintain and protect prairie and grassland habitats,” said Kate Hayes, senior manager of ecosystem restoration and management at CVC.

“They help native plants grow while reducing invasive species and are conducted by fire experts to minimize impacts to wildlife and surrounding habitats.”

The intention of the controlled burn is removing invasive, non-native plants. The CVC says this helps to create a healthy native grassland where diverse species can thrive.

“Under ideal weather conditions, smoke from the controlled burn will rise without impacting surrounding properties. However, changing weather conditions could cause smoke to temporarily reach nearby homes or businesses,” reads a statement from the CVC. “As a precaution, neighbours are encouraged to close windows and doors on the day of the burn. People with sensitivity to smoke, especially young children and older adults, are encouraged to stay indoors at the time of the burn.”

The Upper Credit Conservation Area is located at 20073 Porterfield Road, Alton.

Visit cvc.ca/UCburn for more information and updates.


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