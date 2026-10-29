County of Dufferin seeking public input on 10-Year Housing Plan

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin County is calling on the community to help inform its next 10-Year Housing Plan.

Residents are being asked to take the County’s 10-Year Housing Plan Survey. Under the Housing Services Act, 2011, Services Managers must adopt a 10-year plan to address housing and homelessness in their community.

Participants will be asked to rank the following objectives from most to least significant:

Be accountable through data collection, service review, and practice alignment.

Reduce community homelessness.

Prioritize person-centered, accessible, and comprehensive services.

Increase supply of housing stock, including affordable housing, Rent-Geared-to-Income, rent supplement, supportive housing, and private market units.

Maintain and improve current public housing stock.

The deadline for the survey is Friday, Nov. 6. Community members can take the survey at joinindufferin.com

Readers Comments (0)