Headline News

County of Dufferin seeking public input on 10-Year Housing Plan

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County is calling on the community to help inform its next 10-Year Housing Plan.

Residents are being asked to take the County’s 10-Year Housing Plan Survey. Under the Housing Services Act, 2011, Services Managers must adopt a 10-year plan to address housing and homelessness in their community.

Participants will be asked to rank the following objectives from most to least significant:

  • Be accountable through data collection, service review, and practice alignment.
  • Reduce community homelessness.
  • Prioritize person-centered, accessible, and comprehensive services.
  • Increase supply of housing stock, including affordable housing, Rent-Geared-to-Income, rent supplement, supportive housing, and private market units.
  • Maintain and improve current public housing stock.

The deadline for the survey is Friday, Nov. 6. Community members can take the survey at joinindufferin.com


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.