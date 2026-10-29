County of Dufferin seeking public input on 10-Year Housing Plan

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments
Dufferin County is calling on the community to help inform its next 10-Year Housing Plan.
Residents are being asked to take the County’s 10-Year Housing Plan Survey. Under the Housing Services Act, 2011, Services Managers must adopt a 10-year plan to address housing and homelessness in their community.
Participants will be asked to rank the following objectives from most to least significant:
The deadline for the survey is Friday, Nov. 6. Community members can take the survey at joinindufferin.com