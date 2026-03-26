Applications open for Dufferin County’s 2026 Bill Hill Scholarship Program

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The County of Dufferin announced on March 25 that applications are now open for its 2026 Bill Hill Scholarship Program.

The annual Bill Hill Scholarship Program consists of seven one-time $2,500 scholarships. It was introduced by former Warden Bill Hill in 2015 and is intended to recognize outstanding students from the county who will be pursuing post-secondary education and/or training.

Seven scholarship awards will be considered for students entering a university, college or trade/apprentice program.

To address the social and economic systemic inequities that continue to disadvantage and prevent Black, Indigenous, and LGTBQIA+ youth from accessing post-secondary education, three of the seven scholarships will be awarded to students who, in addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, identify in their application as belonging to one of three communities:

Black or racialized

Indigenous/First Nations (Status, Non-Status), Métis or Inuit

LGBTQIA+

Application process and requirements

An online application is available for the 2026 scholarships.

The online application will allow applicants to save progress and come back later to finish. Answers will be saved for 15 days if browser history cache is not cleared. Applicants who are unable to complete an online application can contact the Clerk’s department at scholarship@dufferincounty.ca or 519-941-2816 ext. 2500.



In addition to the online application, all applicants are required to upload the following information while completing their application:

Maximum 500-word essay that answers the following questions:

Explain why you think your chosen field is important in Dufferin County?

How do you believe you could give back to your community using the skills learned?

How will you apply the skills that you’ve learned and the knowledge that you’ve acquired towards the enhancement and betterment of your community?

Letter of Reference from one of the following:

Staff member at current school

Current employer

Coach

Mentor

To be eligible, applicants also need proof of admission to post-secondary institution or training program.





Eligibility criteria

All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered:

Enrollment in any programs of studies offered through private or public college or university anywhere in the world, if it is an OSAP approved school or Skilled Trade or Training program in accredited Canadian Colleges and Universities

Be a resident of Dufferin County

Be graduating high school the current year or the previous year of applying for the Bill Hill Scholarship Program

Demonstrated community involvement and/or participation in extracurricular activities

The deadline for applications is May 31.

More information on the Program and the application form can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca

Applications will be reviewed by the selection committee using a scoring matrix and applicants will be notified shortly after. Scholarship funds are transferred directly to the successful applicant’s post-secondary institution.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a reception in July to be presented with their award.

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