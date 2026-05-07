A mother’s place in your heart

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Keith Schell

One evening on the way home after a long day at work, I stopped by the grocery store to pick up some broccoli on sale. As I was deciding which heads to buy, another gentleman joined me at the produce counter. We both stood there, contemplating our choices.

Trying to make small talk, the gentleman said, “Nice broccoli, eh?” I replied, “Yes, I’m going to pick up a couple and freeze them.” He looked surprised and asked, “You can freeze fresh broccoli?” I nodded and explained how.

He then asked, “Are you sure that’s how you freeze fresh broccoli?” I replied, “Well, that’s what my mom said.”

The gentleman, whom I had never met before, paused for a moment and then thoughtfully replied, “Well, if that’s what your mom said, you know it has to be right.”

Like quoting a precedent-setting case from the Supreme Court of Canada, I had unintentionally settled a debate by citing the greatest authority in every man’s life: his mother.

For the average man, there is no higher or wiser court in the land than the court of Mom. Any man worth his salt instinctively knows that if the life advice comes from his mother, it generally tends to be right.

Mothers have a lifelong influence over their children. A wise mother understands the responsibility she bears and strives to be as fair as possible to all her kids. Mothers are the guiding light of the world, leading the next generation into adulthood and shaping the future of society.

When there’s a fight among the kids and a ruling is needed, the verdict usually comes from the wisest court in the house: Mom. Mothers are the counsellors, diplomats, and arbiters of the family. While Dads may deliver the punishment (“Just wait ’til your father gets home!”), the decision and ruling usually come from Mom. A good mother tempers her influence with tenderness, fairness, thoughtfulness, and guiding leadership.

With every boo-boo a mom bandages, every torn pair of pants she mends, every fight she breaks up, every cookie she bakes, and every hug and kiss she gives, she passes on her love, wisdom, support, compassion, and guidance to the next generation.

While good and responsible Dads are certainly beloved by their children, ‘Mom’ will always come first in the hearts of her kids forever and ever. That’s just the way it is and the way it will always be, even into adulthood and beyond.

And why are most mothers so beloved by their children? Because of their capacity to give. Traditionally, women are givers. A good mother gives wholeheartedly of herself to her loved ones. After first giving her children life, she then gives them support, guidance, security, and unconditional love as they begin their journey into becoming well-rounded human beings. That’s simply what a good mother does, and that’s why they are so loved and appreciated by their children. For a kid, all the anxieties of the day can be wiped away with a gentle tuck-in and a good night kiss from Mom.

Mother’s Day is such a big event for little kids because, after being unconditionally loved and supported by their mom all year, it’s the one day they can visibly reciprocate and show their mom how much they love her. Usually, they do that by creating macaroni and sparkle pictures for her or by saving up their allowance to find that ever-so-special gift that tells their mom how much they love her.

I am reminded of a line from a movie that said, “With great power comes great responsibility.” That’s very true in all walks of life. As the matriarch of the home, a good mother wields gentle authority and influence (although occasional discipline might be necessary) and bears loving responsibility towards her children in relation to their emotional development and the kind of adults they eventually become.

As children grow into independent adults, they begin to take responsibility for their own lives and actions. The positive influences of their past life are crucial to the kind of adults they eventually become.

To prove the significance of a mother’s influence, when you grow up and talk about your parents, you always refer to them as ‘Mom and Dad’. You never hear anyone say, ‘Dad and Mom’. While that may sound like a little thing, it reflects the priority and positive influence that a good mother has had over her children.

And whenever a young man appears on TV for the very first time, what’s the first thing they usually say on camera to all the people watching at home?

“HI, MOM!”

Dad might be the head of the house, but a good Mom is the foundation on which a happy home and a happy family are built.

And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

(Love ya, Mom! Happy Mother’s Day!)

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