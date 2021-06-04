Lacrosse season in doubt with championships already cancelled

June 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Lacrosse fans may have to wait another year before they see their game played again.

While nothing has been ruled out, it is now unlikely that junior teams will get a season in.

Leagues have been very quiet with no recent news about a starting schedule.

League executive are being forced to do what everyone else is and just wait to see what happens.

Lacrosse Canada has already announced the cancellation of nine national championships.

The cancellations include the Founder’s Cup – the national Junior B championship.

Also cancelled is the Mann Cup – the national senior championship.

Included in the nine national championship cancellations are the 12U, 14U, 14U girls, 17U girls, and 17U girls national championships.

A decision on the U19 women’s field national championship has been deferred.

A statement from Lacrosse Canada said a decision on the Minto Cup – the Junior A national championship – will be released at a later date.

“After a year of limited lacrosse opportunities, we realize this decision will be difficult to hear for many in our lacrosse community,” said Shawn Williams, Lacrosse Canada President. “The health and safety of our players and everyone involved in lacrosse remain our top priorities. We look forward to 2022 when our lacrosse family can safely be united from across the country for National Championships.”

The statement went on to say, “Lacrosse Canada would like to clarify that this decision is not a cancellation of the lacrosse season in Canada. With return-to-play or return-to-activity at different stages across the country, the Lacrosse Canada’s member association will decide the 2021 lacrosse opportunities based on provincial and health authority guidance.

Lacrosse Canada is encouraging everyone to continue following the health and safety guidelines in their provinces or territories.

While box lacrosse is currently a no-go, field lacrosse practice should be okay.

Readers Comments (0)