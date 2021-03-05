Looking forward to a better year

I moved from Grimsby to Orangeville five years ago, to Chartwell Montgomery Village (155 Riddell Rd). My husband had passed away in 2011, and my son lives in Brampton.

I felt I was moving into a Resort, with all the amenities and excellent meals.

The early years were so active with so many activities, and the indoor pool sold me at first sight. I took advantage of the Aquafit classes, Zoomba, Fit Minds, Rhythm and Moves, etc., and the wonderful walking paths behind the Residence. Through these activities I have made many friends with some lasting relationships.

And then came COVID-19! Under the management of Tan Saini and his exemplary Staff, we have been so protected, following the protocol of the Ontario Public Health.

Yes, things changed. The pool was closed, we lost our Hairdresser and all activities were stopped. The seating in the dining room was two people to a table, and masks were enforced and because of these restrictions, we have never had a case of the virus in our Residence. We have all had our two vaccinations with efficiency, and we are looking forward to spring and a better year, because of the caring staff of Montgomery Village.

Sincerely,

Frances Pendock

Orangeville Resident

