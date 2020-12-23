Keep fit over the holiday season

December 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Even though most organized sports activities have been cancelled, that doesn’t mean you can’t remain active during the current situation.

The Town of Orangeville’s recreational facilities are open – you just have to follow restriction guidelines when you are participating in an activity.

The move to the Red Control level means there are changes to drop-in programs.

This includes a lower number of people allowed to participate in any activity.

However, the Town has been able to add more times to the holiday schedule to accommodate those wanting to take part.

The list of activities include swimming, skating, and fitness classes.

The walking track at the Alder Street arena will also be available.

When you’re in one of the rec centre you must follow all safety protocols and on-line pre-registration is required.

Registration opens 75 hours in advance of he program start time. Registration capacities are limited.

There is request the people from outside of the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health area do not register or attend Town activities.

For a real fun party, you can book private ice times at local arenas. This includes groups up to a maximum of ten people and will require pre-screening of attendees.

You will require a minimum of 72 hours in advance to book ice time and it is based on facility availability.

If you are more of an outdoor person, there are plenty of other things to do over the holidays.

Local ski facilities may be open although they are getting a late start this year.

There are also trails and other activities available at the Island Lake Conservation Area.

Town facilities will be available over the holiday season from December 19, to January 3. See note below.

You can find out more by visiting the Town’s website at www.orangeville.ca.

Please note: Pending the province wide lock-down planned for December 26, some or all local fitness facilities may be closed for the duration of the lock-down

