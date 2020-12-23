Girls hockey continues with on-ice programs

By Brian Lockhart

The change to a Code Red alert in the region caused many hockey clubs to immediately cancel on-ice activities for the rest of the month including training and practices.

Most had a tentative date of resuming hockey operations in early January if restrictions are eased up, however, that does not now seem likely.

Some girls hockey clubs in the region have decided to remain on the ice.

Locally, the Orangeville Tigers decided to keep practicing although games have been cancelled.

“The Orangeville Girls Hockey Association didn’t make the decision to continue lightly,” said Club president Michelle Whyte. “In fact we had two meetings to discuss whether we should or shouldn’t continue programs during the Red Control stage. We felt it would be more beneficial for the girl’s mental and physical health to offer programs to those families that were comfortable attending. We have excellent protocols in place and felt we could do this safely while following the guidelines of public health and the Town of Orangeville. We started planning for this a few weeks before our region moved to the Red zone so we would be prepared and the transition would be smooth.”

Ms. Whyte acknowledged that with fewer players in Tigers hockey compared to the OMHA, the organization felt that logistically they could continue with the program.

The Tigers aren’t the only girls club to continue playing.

The Clearview IceCats based in New Tecumseth and a regular opponent for the Tigers have also decided to continue with on-ice activity.

Both clubs are only doing practices and training and must adhere to restrictions.

The pending province wide lock-down will result in facilities being closed for most if not all of January.

As a result, the likelihood of hockey resuming

