Junior C loop still hoping for February start

December 17, 2020

By Brian Lockhart

Fans of Junior C hockey in the province may or may not see their teams on the ice this season.

The move to a Code Red alert in several regions places the start of the season in doubt.

The League had hoped to get underway with a February 1, 2021 start to the new season.

This comes after the start date was already pushed back twice.

The League issued a statement that they were planning for the February start, but that was before health units started moving some regions into a Code Red which will affect the number of people allowed in a building.

The restrictions could have a direct impact on junior hockey clubs’ ability to operate.

Under Code Red restrictions, two teams, players, coaches, and refs will already meet the maximum capacity allowed in a facility.

That means that if Code Red continues past January, most arenas will not be able to have fans in the stands.

Many teams in the league will not be able to continue a season without fans as that fanbase helps pay for club expenses over the season.

“We’re continuously communicating with the PJHL Board of Directors and team Governors on safe and effective measure to get out league back on the ice,” said Devon White, PJHL COVID-19 Response Committe chair. “We’re focusing a lot of our efforts on how the regular season and playoffs will be scheduled in such a tight time frame, as well as ensuring we are providing everyone with a safe and sound plan to returne to the rinks.”

Some teams have already played exhibition games although no fans were allowed in the stands.

Teams can only play other teams that are within the same Health Authority jurisdiction and they must take a two week break before playing another team in the same region.

At this point it is going to be a waiting game to see if the February start will be realistic.

