Work continues toward faster internet in Mono

May 31, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mono residents’ frustration at the rate of fibre optic installation may be assuaged this summer.

It was announced in July 2022 that Rogers Communications hoped to bring high-speed internet to homes in Mono. More than 315 kilometres of fibre was to stitch at least 1,609 homes to the World Wide Web.

Underserved homes and businesses were to be able to avail of high-speed internet by the first quarter of 2023.

The service was touted as having no data cap to allow for 100 per cent unlimited service.

Problems arose last year that hindered the rate of fibre optic installation, particularly in the Third Line and Fourth Line areas of Mono.

Anthony Hosein, a Mono resident, asked council when it met on May 28 if there had been any information about this summer’s work as part of the project.

“Residents are left in the dark without any real status updates,” Hosein said.

Mayor John Creelman said he’s hesitant to give assurance that “an enormous” amount of work will be done before the fall.

“I’m reliably informed that Rogers has sorted out issues with its sub-contractor,” Creelman said. “I’m assured that work is going to pick up in pace.”

He said the municipality has issued permits as part of the summer’s work.

“I think we’re going to see significant progress over the next four or five months,” Creelman said.

Matt Doner, Mono’s public works director and roads superintendent, said the Rogers sub-contractor is definitely moving quicker this year than they’ve done in previous years.

“They’re currently working on Hurontario Street north of Hockley Road, Dufferin Road 7,” Doner said. “And they’re working across 10 Sideroad towards First Line.”

The last permit the town issued was for work north of 10 Sideroad and Hurontario Street, he said.

Doner said he isn’t sure why residents say they’re left in the dark about the project.

“As soon as we issue the permit, the mapping on the town’s website is updated,” Doner said. “So every permit that we issue, it gets updated on the town’s website.

“By all means, if there’s questions [among] residents, I encourage them to contact Public Works directly and we’ll give them all the information that we have with respect to installs.”

Town staff are working with the crews hired by Rogers, but there have been challenges and inconveniences about which residents have complained.

“They’re working right on the roadside,” Doner said. “They’re excavating parts of the road, so there are challenges with that.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t control Rogers’ production rate,” said Michael Dunmore, Mono’s CAO.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said the work involves a two-step procedure in which work is done along the roadside before the houses are connected to the network. He wondered if there’s been any communication between Rogers, its sub-contractor, and residents.

“Is anybody getting high-speed internet yet?” Manktelow asked.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of how many [residences] have been connected,” Doner said.

“This is quite disappointing,” Manktelow said. “When we got the original information from Rogers, we regurgitated to the residents that they were going to have some high-speed internet shortly. Which has not happened.”

“I think they had installation issues in their first year due to topography and rock formations and that kind of thing,” Creelman said.

Hurontario Street resident Robert Best said his neighbourhood is already connected to high-speed internet and he asked why Rogers seems to be duplicating that work.

“I’ve heard various things and I wouldn’t want to repeat them because I don’t know if they’re accurate,” Creelman said.

