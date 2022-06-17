Winners announced for Multicultural Day Event Art Show

By Paula Brown

The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and Museum of Dufferin (MoD) announced the winners of the 2022 Multicultural Day Event Art Show on June 11.

This year marked the second time the juried art show has been a component of the Multicultural Day Event celebrations. Artists of all mediums were tasked with sharing works representing the theme of “Unity in Diversity”.

“Art, music and entertainment is common throughout every culture – it unites us. [Art] is the one nonverbal communication that we all share that brings us all together and is so inclusive,” said Althea Alli, founder of the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation. “It’s one thing we can all celebrate and that’s the reasoning behind having this art show.”

The Dufferin County Multicultural Art Show presented three awards: Juror’s Choice, Student, and Best in Show.

Orangeville-based artist, Stephanie Casino Esguerra was presented with the Juror’s Choice Award for her piece ‘T’Boli Tribe Woman’.

The Dufferin County Multicultural Art Show marked Casino Esquerra’s first juried show and win.

“It’s honestly amazing and I love being part of the Dufferin community – there’s such a rich arts and culture community here,” said Casino Esquerra. “I just would like to share a little piece of Filipino history and this art show is amazing because it’s highlighting the different diversity in the Dufferin area. My hope is that people learn a little bit while they’re here.”

Luise Cisnero, a Toronto-based artist, was the recipient of the Student Award for their piece ‘Resiliente/Resilient’. ‘Resiliente’ is the narrative of their journey from being born in Mexico to immigrating to Canada.

“To me it was really important to not just show my culture but also the narrative of my story here into Canada as an immigrant and adapting to the culture,” said Cisnero. “Having a platform where you can share part of who you are is really amazing.”

The Best in Show Award was given to Jeneile Greene of Scarborough for her piece ‘The Prayer’.

The Dufferin County Multicultural Art Show features the works of over 40 visual artists from across Ontario. The art show will remain on display at MoD until August 13.

