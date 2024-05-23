Wind Phones installed across Caledon and Dufferin County

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Local health care groups have come together for a unique project that aims to support people in times of grief.

On May 7, the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team’s (HOHC OHT) bereavement group, in partnership with the Headwaters Health Care Centre, unveiled the first of many wind phones to support bereaved individuals in Caledon and Dufferin County.

According to a HOHC OHT news release, the phones are inspired by a Japanese concept and are a “tool for people to communicate with loved ones who have passed away.”

The first phone to be unveiled was unveiled at Headwaters Health Care Centre during National Hospice Palliative Care week. The other locations of the phones are as follows: Town of Shelburne Cemetery, 156035 Highway 10; Hereward Farms, 141051 Sideroad 15; Bethell Hospice, 15835 McLaughlin Road; and Kay Cee Gardens, 29 Bythia Street.

The announcement notes more phones are set to be installed in months to come.

HOHC OHT Engagement Lead Heidi Vanderhorst said the wind phones will support those who have lost a loved one and provide an outlet for them to help them through their grief journey.

“HOHC OHT’s Grief and Bereavement Group felt it was important to add these structures in our community to provide bereaved individuals with a safe space to mourn their loved ones,” said Vanderhorst. “We are extremely grateful to all of our current partners who have agreed to install these structures and look forward to creating more partnerships to increase the number of wind phones available for our community.”

Kim Delahunt, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Centre, said the Centre is committed to caring for patients during their end-of-life journeys and supporting their caregivers.

“We are honoured to be one of the wind phone sites through this meaningful partnership with our OHT, hospice and health system partners,” said Delahunt. “We extend a welcoming hand to our community’s bereaved individuals.”

Those looking for grief and bereavement services in Caledon and Dufferin County can visit the following link: hillsofheadwaterscollaborative.ca/grief.

Readers Comments (0)