Wightman celebrates 115 years of connecting communities: A journey of innovation and impact

As Wightman bids farewell to a remarkable year of festivities and celebrations, it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who joined Wightman in commemorating a milestone that holds special significance in the heart of our community.

In 2023, Wightman proudly marked its 115th year of dedicated service in our community, becoming an enduring symbol of progress, connectivity, and community spirit. Wightman, with its steadfast presence, has not merely observed the evolution of technology; it has actively shaped and enriched the fabric of our community. Serving as a cornerstone of our community history, Wightman has played a pivotal role in providing essential services such as high-speed internet, TV, phone and mobility to often forgotten or overlooked communities by the bigger companies.

This 115th anniversary is not just a chronological marker; it’s a testament to the resilience and adaptability that has defined Wightman throughout the decades.

From humble beginnings to technological breakthroughs, Wightman has gone beyond its role as a service provider to become a true partner in our community’s initiatives and events. When you call us for support, you’re talking to your neighbour… so keep an eye out next time you’re at the store. The community has always been at the heart of what Wightman does.

As it expands its ever-growing community to include Orangeville and Shelburne, Wightman wanted to give back. This year, Wightman acted on its principle of “People Come First” and donated to some of the following organizations throughout the community: Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Orangeville Agricultural Society, Orangeville Food Bank, and participated in the Dufferin IPM, Orangeville Home Show, Orangeville Ram Rodeo, Orangeville Ribfest, as well as the following in Shelburne; Shelburne Agricultural Society, Shelburne Pumpkinfest, Shelburne Splash Pad, Shelburne Food Bank, Shelburne & District Firefighters Association. As Wightman reflects on the past and looks toward the future, it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the role of Wightman in our community’s journey.

Here’s to 115 years of innovation, connectivity, and community building.

