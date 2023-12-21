Westside Juniors in the middle of District 4 standings

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder Junior boys’ basketball team is doing well but is trying to get past the .500 season they are currently having.

After four times on the court, the Thunder have two wins and two losses.

They have been playing a good game, averaging 57 points per game this year.

Their best outing this year was in their first game of the season on Nov. 29, against Wellington Heights Secondary School, when the Thunder scored 72 points while keeping Wellington Heights to 35 points for the game.

They won their second game of the year on Dec. 4, when they went on the road to Emmanuel Christian High School in Fergus and left with a 60-45 win.

Taking their first loss on Dec. 11, the Thunder played a solid competitive game against Erin District High School in Erin. At the final buzzer, Erin left the court with a 59-50 win.

Two days later, the Thunder hosted Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne. It was a tie game in the first quarter, but the Shelburne team had a good second quarter and pulled ahead.

Centre Dufferin held the lead for the rest of the game and won the match 74-45.

The Thunder will be back on home court in the new year when they host Emmanuel Christian High School in the gym at Westside on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Game time is 2:30 p.m

Senior Thunder

The Westside Senior team has taken three losses after four times on the court this year.

It is a tight field this season, with only four schools entering a team in the District 4 senior line-up.

The Thunder’s only win so far was on Dec. 4, when they left the court with a 46-42 victory over Emmanuel Christian High School.

The senior Thunder team will be back on home court at Westside on Wednesday, Jan. 10, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.

