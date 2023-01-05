Westside boys’ basketball teams having a good season

By Brian Lockhart

Westside basketball teams are doing well this season with both junior and senior division teams in second place in District 4 standings.

Junior

|The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior basketball team is in second place in the District 4 standings with a 3-2 record so far this year.

The team’s only losses have been to the first-place Royals from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne.

The Thunder have been doing well on offence, averaging 52 points per game this season. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 49 points against.

There are five high schools entered in District 4 junior competition.

Behind CDDHS and Westside, Erin District High School is in third place with a 2-2 record. They are followed by Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus with a 1-4 record, and Wellington Heights Secondary School who have only one win behind them this year.

The Thunder junior team will be back on their home court at Westside on Wednesday, January 11, to host the team from Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Senior

The Westside Secondary School senior boys basketball team is currently in second place in the District 4 standings with a 3-2 record.

The squad is averaging 68 points per game while averaging 56 points against over five games played so far this year. Their only losses have been to CDDHS in Shelburne. The Shelburne team is currently in first place in the District standings.

There are five schools entered in District 4 senior competition this season.

In third place, Norwell District Secondary School has a 2-3 record. They are followed by Erin District High School in fourth, and Emmanuel Christian High School in fifth place.

The Thunder senior boys team will be back on home court at Westside on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

