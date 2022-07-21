Welcome to a faster-paced web, Mono users getting high speed internet through Rogers

0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Rogers Communications will bring high-speed Internet to more than 1,600 homes in Mono.

Officials from the telecommunications company described to Mono town council July 19 how it plans to weave fibre optic cable throughout the rural municipality. More than 315 kilometres of fibre will stitch at least 1,609 homes to the world wide web.

Mayor John Creelman said underserved homes and businesses will be able to access high speed Internet by the first quarter of 2023.

The service will have no data cap. That means 100 per cent unlimited service.

“That is 200 times or better than the current speed and performance of the antiquated copper wire DSL service we have struggled with for years,” the mayor said. “This is the culmination of nearly four years of hard work and dogged determination to see everyone in Mono receive the Internet service they deserve.”

The town and Rogers are already working out the logistics required to bring the endeavour to fruition.

“I believe Mono residents’ letters and calls demanding better Internet service made all the difference,” the mayor said.

Robin House, manager of service expansion for Ontario at Rogers, said the Increased speed of up to a gigabyte is very reliable. The service will be landline-based, he said.

Should any resident not allow the utility company to Install on their house, the fibre trunk will be located off the property nearby for future use.

“Most people move to the rural (areas) and don’t realize there’s no high-speed until after they get here,” House said.

