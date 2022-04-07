Weekly Images

April 7, 2022   ·   0 Comments

REMOVING THE RAILS: Greg Lee and Garnet O’Shea of Accurate Railroad Construction Ltd. were seen removing the railroad tracks by the old train station off of Townline on Tuesday (April 5). Orangeville is in the process of removing its railway to allow for a recreational trail. The railway wound down operations on Dec. 31, 2021 after the Orangeville Brampton Rail Access Group (OBRAG) provided formal notice to the Orangeville Railway Development Corporation (ORDC) and GIO Railways Corporation Inc that it will terminate its agreement, eliminating railway operations locally.
RAMADAN CELEBRATION: Imam Yehya Soliman delivers opening remarks during an event marking the start of Ramadan at Tony Rose Arena on Friday (April 1). Mayor Sandy Brown, Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, and Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones were in attendance. Ramadan starts April 2 and ends May 1 in 2022.


         


World Autism Day marked with flag raising in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Moving public perception from awareness to acceptance was the main message during local World Autism Awareness Day celebrations on Friday (April 1). ...

Tickets on sale now for Grand Valley Lions’ 25th Annual Duck Race

By Sam Odrowski Duck Day is returning to Dufferin County. The Grand Valley Lions 25th Annual Duck Race is being held at Hereward Park on ...

Local Rotary Club disperses Community Grants Program

By Sam Odrowski Five local not-for-profit organizations are getting a boost in funding. Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands announced last Thursday the recipients of their ...

Choices secures start-up and operational funding for men’s shelter

By Sam Odrowski Funding has officially been secured for Choices Youth Shelter’s new emergency homeless shelter for men. Choices purchased a second property for the ...