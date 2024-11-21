‘Weapon-related incident’ puts Caledon high school in lockdown

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

A weapon-related incident involving two teenagers placed a Caledon high school in a lockdown on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Robert F. Hall was placed into lockdown from roughly 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. due to safety concerns stemming from two Brampton youths’ possession of prohibited or restricted firearms.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the situation.

The Two youths face several weapons-related charges and were taken into custody following the incident.

As a result of the Caledon OPP’s investigation, a 16-year-old of Brampton was charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, failure to comply with undertaking and trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.

A second 16-year-old, also from Brampton, was also charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition

They both remain in custody for a Bail Hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 20, 2024.

The names of the accused will be withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Canine Unit, and OPP Emergency Response Team, are assisting with the investigation into the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

“The OPP take all public safety threats seriously and provide resources necessary to assess and respond to such threats,” said Caledon OPP in a press release.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the community for their patience during this stressful situation.

Readers Comments (0)