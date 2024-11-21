General News

‘Weapon-related incident’ puts Caledon high school in lockdown

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

A weapon-related incident involving two teenagers placed a Caledon high school in a lockdown on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Robert F. Hall was placed into lockdown from roughly 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. due to safety concerns stemming from two Brampton youths’ possession of prohibited or restricted firearms.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the situation.

The Two youths face several weapons-related charges and were taken into custody following the incident. 

As a result of the Caledon OPP’s investigation, a 16-year-old of Brampton was charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, failure to comply with undertaking and trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.

A second 16-year-old, also from Brampton, was also charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition

They both remain in custody for a Bail Hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 20, 2024. 

The names of the accused will be withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Canine Unit, and OPP Emergency Response Team, are assisting with the investigation into the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

“The OPP take all public safety threats seriously and provide resources necessary to assess and respond to such threats,” said Caledon OPP in a press release. 

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the community for their patience during this stressful situation.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Bryan’s Fuel celebrates 100th anniversary

Orangeville-based business marks 100 years in the community By Brian Lockhart Being in business for 20 years is quite an accomplishment. Staying in business for ...

Gathering held for heritage designation of Hockley Historic Community Hall and Church

By Joshua Drakes Honouring the spirit and determination of the area’s first pioneers, the Hockley Historic Community Hall and Church have been officially recognized as ...

Family Transition Place continues efforts to end violence against women

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness of the continued existence of gender-based violence within the community, as ...

Council looks at lowering costs for new Orangeville Fire Hall as initial estimate nearly quadruples

Projected cost rises from $8.5 million to $31.6 million By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one resident feels construction of Orangeville’s new fire hall should be ...

Town shelves repairs to Tony Rose swimming pool

By JAMES MATTHEWS Properly repairing the pool at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre is too costly an investment, according to Orangeville council. The facility’s ...