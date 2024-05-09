Walk for Alzheimer’s returning to Island Lake Conservation Area with family-friendly activities

By Sam Odrowski

An annual fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area later this month, with lots of new family-friendly activities to enjoy.

The 2024 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place on Sunday, May 26, with registration at 8 a.m. and the walk running from 9 a.m. to noon.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $60,000 to fund programs in the community that support people with Alzheimer’s, as well as their families and caregivers.

Last year, the walk generated $35,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County.

“We’re making it more of a family event,” said Maxine Deacon-Morant, community engagement coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County. “We have family activities that we’re planning – face painting for children, rock painting.”

A shorter walking loop has also been incorporated into the event for children.

There will be live music and a handful of vendors with refreshments available, as well.

Lemon Heaven will have lemonade available and McDonalds will be serving up ice cream, both free of charge to walk participants. Cookies by Gia will also be on-site and is donating 10 per cent of their proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County.

“Those funds are utilized to support the programs that we currently run,” said Carmelina Cicuto, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County. “Our funds are also used to look at options in creating new programs, which there’s a need for in our community. Respite is a huge need for our clients, and we don’t offer at the moment.”

She added, “So the funds raised definitely support the work we do on a day-to-day basis, but it’s also for long-term goals. We as an organization want to grow and be able to offer more services and support within the community.”

That growth will become increasingly important as the number of Canadians diagnosed with dementia is expected to rise from 744,040, as of Jan. 1, 2024, to nearly 1 million by 2030. By 2050, more than 1.8 million Canadians are expected to have a dementia diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s is the primary cause of dementia.

“Dementia is a health care crisis – I don’t think a lot of people realize that,” Cicuto said. “I think people need to understand the severity of what’s coming in the next couple of years – the number of diagnoses in Ontario alone.”

Ontario, which currently has over 300,000 people with dementia, is expected to see a 202 per cent increase in diagnoses from 2020 to 2050.

In Dufferin County, where the total population is just over 60,000, there are 1,500 people with dementia.

“Those are staggering numbers,” said Deacon-Morant.

Cicuto noted the impact of donations to the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County – big or small. A $200 donation would cover a behavioural support visit for a person with Alzheimer’s, and a $50 donation would cover a caregiver support group session.

Organizers of the Alzheimer’s walk are hoping to see 100 people or more take part, which was the level of attendance seen last year.

“We encourage everyone, the entire family, to come out, register, walk, and have a good time,” said Deacon-Morant.

She noted that the walk is a great opportunity to meet and socialize with other people who have family members or friends impacted by Alzheimer’s and face similar challenges.

Island Lake Conservation Area is located at 673067 Hurontario St., Orangeville.

“You’re supporting a great cause,” Cicuto said of the upcoming walk. “It’s supporting people within your community.”

She added, “This year our walk is on a Sunday. Sundays are typically family day, so what better way to spend a Sunday morning than at Island Lake? Come out, hopefully the weather will cooperate with us and it’ll be a bright sunny day. It’s an opportunity to get some fresh air and put some steps in.”

