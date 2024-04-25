General News

Vendor market coming to Orangeville Curling Club

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Here is a bit of fun: Toni Lugano is bringing the bigger version of her “lawn sales” to the Orangeville Curling Club this weekend, Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Ms. Lugano will bring her tremendous range of prom dresses and luxury women’s clothing on sale for wildly inexpensive prices. She sources her items primarily from wholesalers in the US, having been in the retail clothing business for years. The extent of her collection is impressive and the young women among you will be delighted to find the perfect dress for this year’s prom.

Nor are dresses and gorgeous clothing the full extent of the market, for the Curling Club will see a goodly number of other local vendors join the sale. Among them are Amoni Gem Lounge with beautiful jewellery, Blaze Beauty and Aesthetics (make-up artist and sales), Mobile Teeth Whitening, Jules Boho Shop for custom items and Massage Therapy, Trust the Travel Bug (a personal travel agent), and One Small Cog Senior Services, to name just a few.

It is a new venture to share with so many other fine vendors in the Curling Club and Ms. Lugano is happy to be giving this a try.

It is a good opportunity, she feels, to give those businesses a chance to be seen out from their regular locations and let people know who they are. With so many prices rising so quickly elsewhere, this one-day market will give people the opportunity to purchase some nice things for reasonable prices.

“People in retail work really hard and it is not always easy to draw attention to your business if it’s at home based,” said Ms. Lugano. “Lots of these vendors are working on new ideas and it’s exciting to have them join me.”

Ms. Lugano’s history in the clothing business goes back some time when she was a costume designer and maker. She was involved with the pageant world and made tutus for every occasion.

Lugano Vendors’ Market at the Orangeville Curling Club is Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.


