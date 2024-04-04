Upper Grand hires Evelyn Giannopoulos as associate director

By Sam Odrowski

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) recently announced, after an extensive search, Evelyn Giannopoulos has been hired as the board’s new associate director.

“These changes come as a result of recent retirements and resignations over the past several months from the UGDSB’s Executive Committee. This is not an expansion of the executive committee, but a reimagining of roles and responsibilities while filling vacancies,” said UGDSB in a press release issued on March 28. “This reimagining will support us serving students, staff and communities, in alignment with the Multi-Year Plan and Vision 2026.”

Giannopoulos brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She is currently serving as superintendent of student achievement and well-being at the Waterloo Region District School Board – a role she has been in since 2017.

“I am deeply honored to be stepping into the role of associate director with the Upper Grand District School Board,” said Giannopoulos. “I am looking forward to joining a highly skilled, deeply dedicated and caring leadership team who are steadfast in their desire to prepare students for a better tomorrow.”

Giannopoulos has worked in several roles in the education sector throughout her career. She has been a regular classroom teacher, a special education resource teacher, and worked in the guidance department. She’s also been a principal and vice-principal.

“Evelyn plays a key role in supporting the broader public education sector in Ontario through her leadership on the Ontario Public Supervisory Officers Association (OPSOA) Board of Directors and the Educational Computing Network of Ontario (ECNO) Board of Directors,” the UGDSB noted in its press release.

Giannopoulos shared her excitement for the new role when the UGDSB made the announcement about her employment.

“I am eager to bring my passion and experience to this role, and I am excited to collaborate with the educators, staff, families, partners and trustees at Upper Grand. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an outstanding community,” she said.

Giannopoulos’ first day will be on April 29, 2024. Changes to the UGDSB’s executive committee responsibilities will be posted publicly on its website at that time.

