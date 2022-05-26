Upper Grand District School Board offering free PSW program

May 26, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is offering enrollment of its 2022 Personal Support Worker (PSW) Program for free.

The school board announced in a news release on May 24 that the program, which is run through the Continuing Education department, would be offered tuition-free. Enrollees of the PSW program will also have opportunities for paid work placements.

“This pandemic has touched everyone in profound ways and the need for this kind-hearted, caring profession is great,” said Julie Bodiam, principal of UGDSB Continuing Education. “Personal Support Workers make a significant difference in the lives of the people they work with. If the field of healthcare is something you are interested in, then I encourage you to come to an information session and see if becoming a PSW is right for you.”

Led by instructors holding Ontario teaching and professional nursing qualification the PSW program covers a number of subjects including anatomy, physiology, mobility, safety, hygiene, abuse identification and reporting, household management, care planning, cognition, mental health, managing ongoing conditions, assisting with medications, palliative care, interpersonal skills, and career education.

Students will also gain numerous certifications including CPR and First Aid, as well as earn credits toward their Ontario Secondary School Diploma while completing the program.

“Personal Support Workers are vital to our communities and healthcare system. The UGDSB’s PSW Program provides training that responds to a labour market skills shortage need, provides students with a robust program, and allows participants to engage in meaningful and paid work while making connections to support organization in our communities,” said UGDSB chair, Linda Busuttil.

A one-hour information session is schedule for May 27 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and May 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tytler Centre for Continuing Education in Guelph.

To learn more about the PSW Program and to register for the information sessions visit, www.pswcareer.ca.

