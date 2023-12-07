Upper Grand appoints Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson as Orangeville trustee

At a Special Board Meeting of the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), the Board of Trustees appointed Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson to fill the trustee vacancy representing the Town of Orangeville.

In October, the UGDSB put out a call for applications to fill the trustee vacancy following the resignation of Kenn Manzerolle from the position.

“I am compelled to serve as a school trustee because I believe in the transformative power of education,” said O’Hara-Stephenson. “My primary goal over the next three years is to promote student success by advocating for equitable access to resources and opportunities.”

“We are pleased to have Alethia join our Board team to represent the Town of

Orangeville,” said UGDSB Chair Ralf Mesenbrink. “She brings a wealth of experience in both local community building and the business world. We look forward to Alethia bringing her equity and diversity knowledge and community experience to the board table.”

“I look forward to welcoming Alethia to the Board, as we continue our work in being recognized as leaders in creating unparalleled, agile, and inclusive learning experiences for all, while putting students at the centre of everything we do,” said UGDSB Director of Education, Peter Sovran.

