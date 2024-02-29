General News

Two vehicle collision in Melancthon claims life

February 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two vehicle collision in the Township of Melancthon. 

Officers attended Highway 10 and County Road 17 in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, just after 11:30 a.m.

The collision resulted in one fatality, along with one person transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 32 -year-old, female from Grand Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

A 61-year-old male was air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigates. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Advocating for autism: Ambassador chosen to lead 8th Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk 

By Sam Odrowski The 2024 Autism Speaks Canada (ASC) Walk Ambassador for Orangeville has been named, and efforts are already underway to fundraise and raise ...

Georgian College’s Orangeville Campus to train RPNs as RNs with new program

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Georgian College is offering a brand-new program to help students who already have their registered practical nurse (RPN) ...

Orangeville Transit more than doubles ridership since offering fare free service

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER While an increase in transit ridership is welcomed by Orangeville council, there’s concern about the state of the ...

Orangeville BIA increases levy to members

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Orangeville BIA anticipates a break-even year. Mike Beattie, Orangeville BIA chairperson, told town council on Feb. 26 ...

Coldest Night of the Year raises record $155k for Orangeville Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returned to Orangeville on Saturday (Feb. 24) with a record number of walkers, teams and ...

Push-up challenge helps to educate community about mental health while fundraising

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin has raised thousands of dollars in donations with a new ...