Two vehicle collision in Melancthon claims life

February 29, 2024

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two vehicle collision in the Township of Melancthon.

Officers attended Highway 10 and County Road 17 in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, just after 11:30 a.m.

The collision resulted in one fatality, along with one person transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 32 -year-old, female from Grand Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 61-year-old male was air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigates. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

