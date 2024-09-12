Two Orangeville residents face charges for cocaine following police search

Two people from Orangeville are facing charges for possessing and trafficking cocaine as well as possessing property obtained through crime.

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the duo connected to drug related offences on Aug. 6.

Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant, which led to them arresting and charging a male and female.

Kyle Mackenzie, a 37-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

A 36-year-old female from Orangeville who was not named has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

As a result of the investigation, 30.7 grams of cocaine, a quantity of Canadian currency, two scales and two cellphones were seized.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

