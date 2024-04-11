Tree planting event coming to Orangeville for Earth Day

Spring has arrived, and the season of renewal has begun, which means it’s time to make Orangeville’s growing tree canopy even greener.

There’s an opportunity to join Sustainable Orangeville and Credit Valley Conservation for the Orangeville Earth Day Tree Planting, which will see trees and shrubs planted in the town’s natural spaces.

“Planting trees is just one of the many ways we can give back to our community,” said Councillor Tess Prendergast, Chair of Sustainable Orangeville. “When we work together to enhance our green spaces, we bond over our community and create more areas for all of us to get outside and enjoy our beautiful town.”

This year’s tree planting event will see native trees and shrubs planted along the Mill Creek Trail, off the entrance on Gooseberry St.

“Trees play a vital role in helping the fight against climate change by storing carbon dioxide and providing natural cooling and shaded spaces on those hot summer days. By planting more greenery, the beauty of outdoor spaces and habitats for local wildlife are also enhanced,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

The Orangeville Earth Day Tree Planting event will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who are planning on attending the tree planting event should remember to dress smart by wearing a hat, closed-toe shoes, long pants, and long socks that pants can be tucked into.

The event is rain or shine, so dress for the weather.

Also, come prepared with a reusable water bottle (refill stations on site), sunscreen and bug spray.

Registration is required for this event on or before April 19. If you’re under 18, please bring a signed copy of the CVC event waiver: cvc.ca/document/workday-event-waiver-under-18

To register for the Orangeville Earth Day Tree Planting event and for updates, visit orangeville.ca/treeplanting or follow the Town on Facebook and X.

