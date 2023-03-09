General News

Town of Orangeville provides update on one side of street parking

March 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville is reminding residents that the one-sided parking bylaw is in effect, and signage is now up throughout Town. Once signs are unbagged or installed on a street, the bylaw will be enforced and drivers are asked to adhere to the signage.

At this time, Bylaw officers are taking an education-based approach to help the community adjust to the changes.

There are some areas currently without signagein town currently, due to delays in getting locates, making it challenging to erect signage in these areas. Once locates are installed, the bylaw takes effect in those areas. 

Here are some things residents need to know:

  • If your street does not have signage, it doesn’t mean it’s not coming. Please watch for sign installation to be completed – once signs are installed the bylaw must be observed in those areas. 
  • Once signs are unbagged, you are required to follow them.
  • The Town will continue with its plans to use an education-based approach prior to issuing tickets.
  • Winter parking restrictions remain in effect – overnight parking remains prohibited overnight until March 31.

The one-sided parking bylaw was passed by the previous term of council for many reasons, including to provide easier access for emergency vehicles to pass through streets when responding to a call.

To learn more about the new bylaw visit orangeville.ca/onesidedparking.



         


