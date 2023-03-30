General News

Sustainable Orangeville and Credit Valley Conservation hosting tree planting event

March 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Spring has sprung and with Earth Day just around the corner, Sustainable Orangeville and Credit Valley Conservation are partnering to plant more trees locally. 

On Apr. 22, residents are invited to help plant native trees and shrubs along Mill Creek Trail off Hunter Road in Orangeville. 

“Sustainable Orangeville is pleased to partner with the CVC in this great annual Earth Day initiative,” said Councillor Tess Prendergast. “Planting more trees is a simple way to help strengthen our environment and has many incredible benefits. It’s also a great family activity. We hope to see many of our residents out for this event.”

This is a free event hosted by the CVC. Interested participants are encouraged to register by Thursday, Apr. 20. 

The event will be held on Saturday, Apr. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the trail access next to 91 Hunter Road. 

For more information, including how to register and what to bring, visit cvc.ca/event/orangeville-earth-day-tree-planting.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Climate change from an Indigenous perspective event held at MoD

By Brian Lockhart Most people are aware of the potential of climate change on our environment, but for indigenous people, a changing climate can mean ...

Mono passes budget with 4.7% tax increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono property owners will see this year’s tax bill 4.7 per cent higher than last year. Town council ...

Date set for inquest into death of women who killed Orangeville teen 

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A date has been set for a coroner’s inquest into the death of Terry Baker, an inmate serving ...