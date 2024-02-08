Successful tournament season for Orangeville Tigers hockey

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers are having a successful season hosting several tournaments this year.

The 44th annual Sweetheart Tournament took place during the final week of January.

This tournament featured 90 competitive and development stream teams with over 1,000 players coming to Orangeville to compete.

Games for the Sweetheart tournament took place in Orangeville, Shelburne, Caledon and Brampton.

The tournament is so popular, that the Club has to book out-of-town rinks to accommodate the number of games.

From Feb. 2 to 4, the Tigers hosted the Winter Classic House League Tournament at the Alder Street Arena and Tony Rose Arena.

“This is our house tournament this weekend, and we have 40 teams from all over southern Ontario,” explained Orangeville Tigers president James Herr. “We are playing all day Friday and all day Saturday in round-robin play, and Sunday is the semi-final and medal days.”

The tournament features teams from U9 up to senior teams.

“There are four games guaranteed,” James said. “Typically you’ll play four, and if the team moves on, they’ll play up to six. This weekend we are at Alder and Tony Rose arenas. We also have a skills competition – this is our specialty thing. We ask teams to participate, they don’t have to. They join and we do a break-away competition and relays. They get a prize at the end. It’s meant to be something different and fun.”

The tournaments help boost the local economy.

“Last weekend we had thousands of people here,” James said. “It’s not as big this weekend, but pretty close. All the business in town that support us have seen a huge influx of business.”

Next up for the Tigers will be March Madness. This tournament features fundamentals for players in U5, U7, and U9 divisions, so it will have the youngest kids on the ice.

The March Madness tournament will run from March 2 to 3 in Orangeville.

