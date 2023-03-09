Stop sign to be relocated at Alder and Glengarry intersection

March 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville council voted unanimously to relocate an all-way stop sign in a residential area.

During its meeting last Monday (Feb. 27), council approved a motion that pushes a recently installed stop sign 200 meters down Alder St. from the intersection at Sherwood St. to the intersection at Glengarry St.

Although, the stop sign relocation won’t take place immediately.

Orangeville’s interim manager of infrastructure services, Gary Kocialek, said a six-week education campaign is taking place to educate residents about the stop sign switching locations.

The town is putting out a notification to residents living in the area and installing signage by the Alder St. and Glengarry St. intersection that says a stop sign will be installed there.

“We’re trying to educate the residents before it’s being done,” said Kocialek. “There’s a little bit of a process and it takes probably about six weeks to go through the process, which will ensure that we have sufficient notification for the residents.”

Installing the stop sign at Alder St. and Sherwood St. happened when stop signs went up at Spencer Ave. and Cornwall Gate. They were installed for safety purposes and to slow traffic in August of 2022. Councillors reasoned that traffic would be re-routed through the Alder St. and Sherwood St. intersection once stop signs went up at Spencer Ave. and Cornwall Gate, so it made sense to put stop signs at both locations at the same time.

But once the stop sign went up at Alder St. and Sherwood St., complaints started coming in from residents living in that area.

During council’s Sept. 26, 2022 meeting, Mayor Lisa Post said residents shared that the Glengarry St. and Alder St. intersection is where children cross to attend school and is busier for pedestrian traffic.

Town staff initially recommended the other location because it has more vehicle traffic.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor lauded council for addressing the stop sign issue.

He said the stop sign was a demand by community members and council acted quickly to address their concerns but missed the mark on where it should have gone.

“I think this is just recognition that this council, when we find out we’ve made an oops, we quickly get on it, and so did staff,” said Taylor.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for reacting to this because it did cause consternation, especially to that one intersection where you’re trying to come out and the people that live where the new stop sign is also created quite a bit of a hassle.”

Taylor added, “I guess my point is, hey, recognize when you’ve not done the right thing and try and do the right thing moving forward. And thank you staff and the rest of council for doing so.”

Readers Comments (0)