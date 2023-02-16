Stolen Hydro One fleet truck from local business recovered by police

February 16, 2023

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter to a business on C Line in the Town of Orangeville.

On February 14, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter at Hydro One in Orangeville. The break and enter occurred sometime between February 13 at 11:40 p.m., to February 14 at 7:00 a.m. The unknown suspect(s) entered the private compound and stole a work truck and several power tools. Officers located the Hydro One fleet truck a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this break and enter or possible surveillance video is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

