General News

Sports community mourns loss of huge supporter, Hannah Sawyer

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Local resident Hannah Sawyer passed away on Dec. 31, 2023, and her loss will be mourned not only by her immediate family, but the Orangeville sports community as well. 

Born in Germany, Hannah emigrated to Canada at a young age.

Professionally, Hannah worked for 30 years as a Court Clerk in the Provincial Court of Ontario at the Orangeville Courthouse.

Raising four boys, she spent much of her life volunteering in Orangeville minor sports. Some local residents will remember her as their first swim instructor at the old outdoor pool at Idlewylde Park in Orangeville.

Hannah became involved with the Orangeville Junior A Northmen and had many roles in the organization. Most notably, she was easily recognizable as the team’s announcer for over 30 years.

A statement from the Junior A Northmen says, “Her contributions to our organization will never be forgotten.’

Hannah leaves behind four sons, Barry, Scott, Matt, and Doug, and eight grandchildren.

Friends and family are welcome to gather for a public Celebration of Life at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, at 21 First Street in Orangeville on Saturday, June 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.


