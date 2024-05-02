Commentary

Small business is bleeding

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Frank Stronach

Everyone knows you don’t kick someone when they’re down.

But that’s what the federal government’s recent budget did to many small business owners who are struggling to stay afloat or striving to take their new ventures to the next level of growth.

While the budget did include some small business relief measures, it also increased the capital gains inclusion rate.

The capital gains hike generated blowback from groups such as the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), who claimed the new taxes will stifle tech entrepreneurs trying to grow their businesses and cause “irreparable harm” to Canada’s entrepreneur-based economy.

Other groups worried the tax increase was another nail in the coffin for Canada’s small business sector. Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said he was concerned that the budget measures had the “potential to demotivate Canadians from getting into business in the first place.”

It’s not just crushing taxes that are hurting small businesses. It’s also job-killing regulations. Earlier this month, the CFIB published a blog by Simon Gaudreault, Chief Economist and Vice-President of Research at the organization.

Gaudreault argued that we could dramatically increase Canada’s productivity by reducing unnecessary red tape and regulation. According to Gaudreault, we could free up 205 million hours of time, or approximately $11 billion of squandered money, which could have otherwise gone toward more productive tasks.

The CFIB’s most recent “Canada’s Red Tape Report,” published in 2021, had a revealing finding: although red tape ties up many businesses, it chokes the life out of small business. According to the report, the 2020 cost of regulation per employee for small businesses with fewer than five employees was an incredible five times more than for businesses with over 100 employees.  

Canada’s small business owners tell me all the time how they’re being stifled. An entrepreneur shared the following with me a few months ago: “The barriers to entry, compounded by the burden of taxation and the absence of incentives, have increasingly cast a shadow over the once-thriving entrepreneurial spirit. Like many of my peers, I find myself at a crossroads where the perceived risks outweigh the potential rewards, a realization that saddens me deeply. It is disheartening to witness the erosion of confidence in the entrepreneurial journey, particularly when confronted with the stark reality that the risk-reward balance no longer tips in our favour.”

One small business owner and founder bemoaned the current state of affairs by saying that “entrepreneurs are swimming upstream in Canada today.” And yet another said: “I will certainly not be endorsing any young person to start a business in this country until things change drastically.”

These heart-felt sentiments are a devastating indictment of a system that is crushing the life out of Canada’s once-proud entrepreneurial spirit.

Canada’s small businesses are bleeding, and if we don’t stop the haemorrhaging by reducing taxes and slashing red tape, a growing number of them are going to go under or simply close up shop.

The National Economic Charter of Rights and Responsibilities I’ve proposed would require government to remove excessive regulations that stifle economic growth and unshackle small businesses by eliminating business tax on any small business with fewer than 300 employees.

If we reduced regulations and lower taxes, small businesses could grow like wildfire. It’s one of the key principles in the economic charter of rights I’ve proposed. And it’s the badly needed shot in the arm that Canada’s economy needs right now.

To learn more about how the charter could help revitalize Canada’s small business sector, contact info@economiccharter.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks off at Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with intellectual ...

Scheduled check-in phone calls for older adults now available in several languages

By Sam Odrowski A program aimed at supporting adults 55 and older in Dufferin–Caledon just became more accessible.  The Telecheck program, which provides older adults with scheduled ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director, following announcement of Norah Kennedy’s retirement

By Paula Brown  Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced in a press release on April 26, that ...

Ten Rock Capital Mortgage clients share $25,000 after winning cash prize draw

By Joshua Drakes Rock Capital Mortgage, in collaboration with MCAN Financial, distributed funds to clients during their annual cash prize draw event held recently. Clients ...

Orangeville Wolves special needs hockey team competes in Boston tournament

Team helps players build confidence and skills out on the ice By Sam Odrowski While it can be difficult to find a sports program that accommodates individuals with special ...

Celebrate Opening Day of Orangeville Farmers Market on May 4 with family-friendly fun

By Sam Odrowski Enjoy fresh air, fresh food, and free family fun this Saturday when the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opens for its 33rd outdoor season. ...

Delayed development in Veteran’s Way area vexes residents’ group

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A development in the Hansen Boulevard–Veteran’s Way area has been going on much longer than expected.  Some residents ...

Orangeville council weighs Broadway housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council is trying to balance the town’s need for housing and its desire to protect a tree ...