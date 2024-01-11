Ski hills now open after delayed start to season

By Brian Lockhart

What a difference a week makes.

After delaying the start of the ski season thanks to a mild spell that melted all the snow, more seasonable temperatures have returned, along with snow-making efforts at local ski hills.

Hockley Valley Resort had green hills at the start of the new year. However, they have resumed snow-making operations and are opening the hills this week.

The resort started skiing operations on Jan. 10, with a limited run, then returned to regular hours today (Jan. 11).

“We are thrilled to announce the commencement of our ski season on Wednesday, Jan. 10, operating from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” the resort said in a statement. “The initial runs available on this day will be Easy Rider and Teddy Bear. Starting Thursday, Jan. 11, we’ll be in full swing with our regular operating hours.”

Today, the Terrain Park and Little Bear Run are open.

The snow-making operations got a helping hand from Mother Nature with a natural snowfall on Jan. 9. This effort resulted in cover on much of the hills in a relatively short period of time.

While Hockley Resort did have to cancel its original opening date, other ski hills a little farther north were able to open on a limited basis in December.

Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood is reporting 19 runs and six ski lifts open as of Jan. 9, with more expected to be opening soon.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is having a good season. As of Jan. 9, it is reporting that it has 34 slopes open and six ski lifts operating.

At Horseshoe Resort, north of Barrie, they are reporting 15 runs and 5 lifts currently operating.

Unless we experience an unseasonably warm remainder of the winter, which is doubtful, the ski resorts should have a good season right through to the spring ski season in March.

Ontario has 34 ski areas across the province, ranging from smaller hills to Blue Mountain in Collingwood, the largest resort in Ontario.

