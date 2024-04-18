SHIP celebrates opening of 27 supportive housing units in Orangeville with ribbon-cutting

April 18, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

A beacon of hope for homeless or precariously housed individuals in Dufferin County recently opened.

Dignitaries, community leaders and members of the public gathered at Orangeville’s new 27-unit supportive housing development at 236 First St. on April 12 to celebrate its completion with a ribbon cutting and open house.

The 14,000 sq. ft. supportive housing development, built and managed by Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP), will offer rent support and integrated services on-site for mental health and addictions

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony heard speeches, toured the facility, and learned more about how it will function when tenants move in later next month.

“Today marks a significant milestone in SHIP’s commitment to providing affordable housing and strengthening our community,” said SHIP CEO Lesley Nagoda at the ribbon cutting. “This development represents not just the construction of a building, but the construction of a home, hope, and opportunity. It embodies SHIP’s belief that housing is more than just four walls and a roof – it’s a human right – and it’s one of the most critical social determinants of health.”

SHIP’s project at 236 First St. has cost over $10 million and been in the works for the past three years. It was mostly self-funded, although SHIP has applied for some funding to offset the cost.

“We had a dream, and like most dreams, this one started with a vision for a better tomorrow for our most vulnerable in our community,” said Nagoda. “It took a lot of will, a lot of perseverance. Three years later, this dream for affordable housing, with supports, in Orangeville, has become a reality.

She added, “We know we need it more now than ever.”

SHIP has operated in Dufferin County for the past 15 years and manages 100 additional supportive housing units scattered throughout the region.

A team of health care professionals, including mental health and addiction specialists, will be on-site at 236 First St. to provide services to its tenants.

Also on-site are tenant relations staff that will provide tenancy support and property service staff to ensure all the units are adequately maintained.

This is made possible, in part, through the new office space for SHIP staff at 236 First St., who will support those living at the development as well as the broader community. SHIP has never had office space in the community before, so it’s exciting for the organization to have a central space to meet clients and carry out administrative tasks, said Nagoda.

SHIP’s one and two-bedroom units at 236 First St. are geared toward individuals experiencing issues related to mental health, substance abuse and precarious housing situations.

“It’s providing wraparound support to meet the whole needs of the individual [staying with us] to ensure that they remain stably housed and healthy,” Nagoda told the Citizen.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones shared at the ribbon-cutting that 236 First St., which previously operated as the Knights Inn Motel, had been under-utilized for many years. She congratulated the team at SHIP for transforming it into supportive housing for those in need.

“Thank you for taking an under-utilized building and turning it into truly homes that will make a difference for many of our community – friends and neighbors,” said MPP Jones at the ribbon cutting.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post said the housing development marks a significant enhancement to the community.

“These supported units represent a vital addition to our local offering of affordable housing units, addressing one of our community’s most pressing needs,” she remarked.

Mayor Post added, “This is a true testament of what we can accomplish when we work together. It’s a bold and beautiful reminder of the power of community as we’re trying to tackle some of our largest social concerns head on.”

She said she hopes to partner with SHIP on other projects going forward and offered them a plaque, recognizing the opening of the housing development.

Cory O’Handley, SHIP’s director of housing, who’s led the supportive housing project, said it’s been a “labour of love” and the labour of the community to create 27 safe, permanent affordable housing units.

“That’s a huge testament to the community… really addressing the vulnerable citizens in Dufferin County who require this support,” said O’Handley.

Sharon Rigby and Julie Elsdon-Height, co-founders of the local Indigenous-led not-for-profit Brave Canoe, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are an indigenous cultural community centre focused on education, advocacy and promotion of well-being within Dufferin County,” said Elsdon-Height.

An Indigenous ceremony was led by Rigby, where she gave thanks to the creator, the land, and all those who live upon it.

“As a proud Indigenous woman, it fills my heart with gratitude to stand before you in support of SHIP housing, and their noble mission,” said Rigby. “Today we celebrate not just the acquisition of a mere building, but the dawn of hope for those who have known the darkness of being unhoused.”

She added, “In our Indigenous ways, balance is not just a concept. It is the very essence of our existence. We understand that harmony with the land, with each other and within ourselves, is essential for our well-being. Just as a cedar tree stands tall and strong, its roots firmly anchored in the earth, we too seek balance in our lives. SHIP embodies this balance.

“Their vision speaks to the heart of our indigenous teachings recognizing the interconnectedness of mental health, addiction challenges and the need for safe supportive housing. They offer not just shelter but a pathway to restoration, a chance for our unhoused relatives experiencing homelessness to reclaim their balance.”

“May the work of SHIP continue to be guided by compassion, resilience, and the timeless wisdom of our indigenous ancestors. Together, let us strive for balance knowing that in supporting one another, we strengthen the fabric of our communities,” Rigby concluded,

