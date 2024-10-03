Several fall events happening throughout Dufferin County

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to change, the County of Dufferin is ready to welcome residents and visitors alike to explore everything Dufferin has to offer.

The county is encouraging people to explore Dufferin’s beautiful back roads and take in the gorgeous fall colours, including the scenic drive along Highway 89 to the Dufferin Museum.

“Not only is the Museum situated on a picturesque property with a learning garden and breathtaking views both inside and out of its Silo Gallery, but its year-round offerings of programs and exhibits feature something for everyone. This fall, try tea blending, create a fall centerpiece, bring the family to the Halloween Storybook Scavenger Hunt and more, while exploring Dufferin’s history and art,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

“Take a road trip through Amaranth during the month of October to see the creative side of local farmers, residents and other bale artists through decorated bales and bale sculptures across the Township, then spend the day wandering through the picture-perfect Dufferin Rail Trail or exploring Mono Cliffs Provincial Park or Island Lake Conservation Area.”

Fall farm memories are ready for the making in Dufferin. Whether you’re looking to get lost in a corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkin for carving or stock up on apples to bake a mouth-watering pie, Dufferin farms is the place to be.

Visit Maple Grove, Sweet Pea’s and so many more to find your new favourite farm-fresh food.

Here is a list of events happening in Dufferin County this fall.

Pumpkinfest | Oct. 12

Located at Natasha Peterson Memorial Park in Shelburne, A family event to give back to the community with lots of fun things to do and see for all ages.

Boo! on Broadway+ | Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boo! On Broadway is coming to 87 Broadway, Orangeville, back and we’re celebrating Halloween all month long in Downtown Orangeville. With Eerie Alexandra Park & Spooky Sidewalks, Trick or Treating & Witchy Scavenger Walks, Great Pumpkin Pop-up & a Fangtastic Farmers’ Market, it’s going to be spooktacular! Free freaky face painting, a petting zoo and live kids entertainment will make the day even more memorable for your sweet little monsters.

Haunt in the Park | Oct. 25, 26 and 31 | Various times

Located at 515677 Dufferin County Road 11, Fiddle Park, Shelburne, Haunt In The Park is a 6,000 sq. ft. pavilion at Fiddle Park, filled to the brim with monsters and mayhem. The event is volunteer-run and free to attend. However, organizers happily accept donations for the Shepherds Cupboard Foodbank in Shelburne. Over 3,000 people came out last year for the thrills and chills – and let’s not forget the candy at the end.

Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club 25 Km Challenge Hike | Oct. 26, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event takes place in the Parking Lot at 716599 1st Line East, Mulmur, and is a “challenge” hike. Can you hike a 25-kilometre trail through mixed terrain and environments maintaining an average 3.5 kilometre per hour walking speed? Are you up to the challenge? Challenge yourself, or challenge a friend. Give it a try!

Mono’s Children’s Halloween Party | Oct. 27, 3 to 5 p.m.

Located at the Mono Community Centre, 754483 Mono Centre Road, this event allows the public to bring out their little ghosts, goblins and witches to enjoy a fun afternoon of crafts, entertainment, snacks, and prizes. Don’t forget to wear your costumes! Pre-registration is required.

Horning’s Mills Halloween Supper | Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Happening at 14 Mill Street, Melancthon Horning’s Mills, there will be a Halloween Supper at Horning’s Mills Hall. A light supper will be served before trick or treating on a haunted trail, which is included in the event’s ticket price of $10.

Monora Pumpkin Trail | Nov. 1, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Pumpkin Trail is located at Monora Park Trails, 500 Monora Park Drive, Mono. Visitors can explore Monora Park trails by the light of Halloween jack-o-lanterns! Drop off your carved Halloween pumpkins at Monora Park between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and then come and hike the trails via the light of your pumpkin that evening. It is a great opportunity to see how creative people can be with their carvings and enjoy a family hike at the same time.

Readers Comments (0)