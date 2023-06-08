Senior citizen charged with 13 counts of mischief for ‘No Digital ID’ graffiti throughout Orangeville

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have laid multiple mischief charges as a result of an ongoing mischief investigation in the Town of Orangeville.

Over the past several weeks, Dufferin OPP officers have received several reports of mischief to both private and Town property. The reports have been primarily in Orangeville and included a graffiti tag of “No digital ID.”

On June 2, 2023, as a result of an ongoing thorough investigation members from the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) arrested a suspect involved in several mischief occurrences in Orangeville.

Paul HEATON, 70-year-old, from Caledon has been charged with 13 counts of Mischief (destroys or damages property). These charges haven’t been proven in court.

“Graffiti may be viewed by some as little more than an unsightly nuisance, however it cost property owners and taxpayers dearly. Dufferin OPP encourages anyone with information or video regarding these incidents or any incident of mischief to come forward. Your information will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

