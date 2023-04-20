April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments
Editor’s Note: The following poem was submitted by a non-speaking autistic poet who lives in Orangeville
Season to season
I often reflect
There are multitude ways to understand
Changes to the earth
Practically sounding seamless harmony
Nature calls
Living things answer
Human awaits for opportunities
To transition
Special need to sigh and to deeply breathe
The yearning of what this season brings
Fall could be hibernation to prepare shedding off skin to human
Leaves turn different colours and most leave their roots
Winter brings protection and tucks the earth with extreme coldness
Safely wondering if all is intact
To grow and awaken
When Spring’s coming
From freezing to thawing
Death to resurrection
Birth of many adventures
Everyone is sparked with anticipation!
Summer is just around the corner
We can almost feel the warmth of the sun
Happily hopeful never ending melody
Sung by invisible energy
We all stand joyfully to the final season of summer
And the recycling of different seasons
Happen all over again.
Matthew McGugan, Orangeville Resident
Non-Speaking Autistic, Poet, Creative Writer