Search for Sonia Varaschin’s killer continues 12 years later, $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to arrest

By Sam Odrowski

Earlier this week was the 12th anniversary of a local resident’s murder and police are seeking the public’s assistants in bringing a resolution to their murder, with a $50,000 reward for anyone who shares information that leads to an arrest.

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) it was 12 days since Orangeville Police Service (OPS) launched an investigation into Sonia Varaschin’s death. It began on Aug. 30, 2010 when police found her white Toyota Corolla abandoned behind a business in the downtown section of Broadway.

On the same day, OPS requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Sep. 5, 2010, Varashin’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.

Twelve years later, the investigation into the murder remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.

A $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin is still in place.

Over 1,500 tips have been sent to the police from the public but investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

View the reward poster here: www.opp.ca/ecms/files/275540403.4.pdf

