Scam Alert: Saved by the bell

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, one of the workers working in my area approached me as they noticed two shingles missing from the back of my house, they had a few extra shingles from the job they were doing down the street (giving me a name) and said they could fix it for me the same day, once they completed the other job.

When I asked how much, and got quoted $40, I went for it, as I had no one to go up on the roof, no extra shingles, etc., as $40 wasn’t bad.

But I never expected the nightmare that followed, or that they would actually create a big hole on a perfectly okay roof.

They showed me pictures of before and after, and then telling me that while up there, they ran into a problem, as I had a nest of racoons in my rafters. They also showed me a big huge hole as to what it looked like, I couldn’t leave it like that, with a storm coming it would damage the rest of the roof and then I’d need to replace whole roof.

All I could think of was the storm coming and raccoons coming into my house.

The cost quoted for the material alone was $6,000 as I needed two new rafters, two new cisterns, shingles and five sheets of plywood. (Thank goodness for line of credit).

I was told by the workers they could have three guys at my place in the morning and have it all done the same day as it was a priority from the other 5 jobs. He would order material as soon as paid for material and save me the HST on paying cash.

As I don’t drive, they drove me to bank and upon telling the teller I urgently needed $6,000, as I had raccoons in my rafters and a big hole in the roof, I was told it was a scam. I mentioned I actually saw a picture of a big hole in my roof, I was told they made it. (Which they did) and they called the police. They took off when someone tried taking pictures, as they saw her, they later came back and parked in the back, but took off again when they saw police arriving.

I later heard that this was the second time a local roofing company had seen something like that in same week.

I didn’t lose any money, but I still have a big hole in my roof, when my roof was in perfectly good shape to begin with.

This makes me wonder how many other people they scammed in the community and were going to try and scam, and even though few people heard about it in the news, lots never did.

Grace Corda

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)